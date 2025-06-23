Russia honors Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in the amount of 18.4 bln rubles in total for bonds mature in 2027 and 2047, the ministry said on its website.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2027 and 2047 totaling 18.4 bln rubles (the equivalent of $234.8 mln) was received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the country to residents and foreign creditors, with their par value expressed in foreign currencies.