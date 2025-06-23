Visas requirements softening marred by geopolitical situation — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Russian authorities are discussing softening of visa requirements for foreigners, including the multiple e-visas, but the geopolitical situation complicates the matter, Department Director of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Yes, it is discussed. The business and federal executive authorities have different opinions on this matter. The issue is challenging, including because of the geopolitical situation; therefore, it is certainly important to address opinions of all authorities and see all risks from such steps," Kondratyev said.

The opportunity of softening visa requirements is being assessed at present, he added.