Economic Development Ministry to support start of direct flights between Russia, US

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry has not received any official proposals on resumption of direct flights between Russia and the US though it is ready to support such a decision, head of the ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects Nikita Kondratyev said.

"No official proposals, at least those addressed to the Economic Development Ministry, have been received. If respective political decisions are made and such flights are agreed on we will only support it. Aeroflot is ready to fly," he said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said earlier that direct flights between the two countries might resume by the end of this year. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, resumption of flights between Russia and the US could be discussed after sanctions on Aeroflot are lifted.

Chief Executive Officer of Aeroflot Sergey Aleksandrovsky said at the forum earlier that the air carrier is ready to perform flights to the US if the decision to resume flights is taken. Before sanctions against Aeroflot were imposed, the air carrier performed flights to Los Angeles, New York, Washington, and Miami.

