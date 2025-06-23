Norilsk Nickel to open world’s first palladium laboratory in Moscow

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The world’s first and the only specialized laboratory dedicated to studies of materials on the palladium base will be opened in Moscow this fall, Director of Palladium Technologies Center at Norilsk Nickel Dmitry Izotov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This is the first and the world’s only specialized laboratory fully focusing on development and studies of materials based on palladium. The launch of the laboratory will bring operations of the center to a fundamentally different level," he said.

"Owing to the advanced technical outfit, the laboratory will support the full cycle of work with innovative materials, from synthesis and analysis to preparations for pilot tests," Izotov added.