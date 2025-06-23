Russian Ministry of Industry preparing parallel import proposal for 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade believes that the parallel import mechanism should be extended for 2026 and will draw up an appropriate proposal, Deputy Minister Roman Chekushov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"No such decisions [to extend the parallel import - TASS] have been made so far but the Ministry of Industry and Trade believes this mechanism should be extended for 2026. We will prepare an appropriate proposal," he said.

The ministry updates the list of goods supplied under the parallel import regularly, once per quarter in average, the official noted. The next updates to the document are scheduled for late summer - early September, he added.