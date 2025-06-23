Russian stock indices decline at the start of trading

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. At the start of the main trading session, the Russian stock market demonstrated growth in leading indices, and then began to decline, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, Russian stock indices MOEX and RTS went up by 0.12% to 2,754.43 points and 1,105.33 points respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 5.85 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 10.84 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had switched to decline and was at 2,739.84 points (-0.41%), the RTS index was at 1,099.48 points (-0.41%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its decline and was at 10.852 rubles (-4.6 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.73% and was at 2,771.04 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.