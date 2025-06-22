Bitcoin price falls below $100,000 first since May 8

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has dropped below $100,000 for the first time since May 8, 2025, according to Binance platform data.

As of 5:21 p.m. Moscow time (2:21 p.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin was down by 3.5% at $99,975.

By 5:25 p.m. Moscow time (2:25 p.m. GMT), the price of Bitcoin had extended losses to 3.8% as it traded at $99,582.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.