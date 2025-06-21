St. Petersburg signs over $13.1 bln in deals for second consecutive year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. For the second year in a row, St. Petersburg has signed agreements worth more than 1 trillion rubles ($13.1 bln) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Governor Alexander Beglov announced.

"Sixty-seven agreements, including more than 40 investment deals, were concluded for a total of 1.0288 trillion rubles ($13.1 bln)," the governor said while commenting on the forum’s results.

Beglov emphasized that "the SPIEF platform has enabled us to lay the foundation for the successful and accelerated implementation of new presidential national projects, as well as all of our strategic plans."

He also noted that the majority of St. Petersburg’s SPIEF-2025 agreements are aimed at bolstering the scientific and industrial potential of the city, known as Russia’s northern capital. Science, cutting-edge industry, and new technologies, he added, will remain the city’s top development priorities through 2030.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.