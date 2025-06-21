Many oil-producing countries require higher oil prices to balance budgets

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Oil prices must be significantly higher than current levels for many producing countries to balance their national budgets, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In order to balance the budgets of many oil-producing countries, oil prices must be considerably higher than current levels. According to IMF estimates, in 2025, Saudi Arabia’s budget would require a price of more than $90 per barrel," Sechin noted.

Following Friday’s trading on June 20, the price of August Brent crude oil futures on the London ICE exchange fell by 2.33% to $77.01 per barrel. However, since the beginning of June, Brent prices have risen by more than 20%, marking the largest monthly increase since 2020 amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran. Compared to the start of the year, the price of oil has remained nearly unchanged, gaining less than $1 per barrel.

