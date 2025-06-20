Russia ready to continue cooperation with OPEC — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the future President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready to continue our cooperation in the future. I know you have invited Mr. [Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander] Novak to Vienna. On our side, we will be glad to see you at the traditional Russian Energy Week in Moscow. We will hold this event traditionally in October," Putin said.

"I am very glad to see you and have the opportunity today to exchange considerations, opinions about development of our cooperation and the situation in global energy markets during this challenging, let me put it straight, time," the Russian leader said.