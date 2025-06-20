Putin calls Rosatom undisputed world leader in development of nuclear energy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is the undisputed world leader in the development of nuclear energy, it is significantly ahead of competitors from other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Let me remind you that Rosatom is the undisputed world leader in the development of nuclear energy and is building, as far as I know, 22 units in the world. This is the largest indicator, significantly ahead of all our competitors from the United States, Japan, and so on," the Russian leader noted.

As Putin stressed, Russia has many opportunities in the energy sector.

"We are considering such an opportunity for joint work in other partner countries, including South Africa. There really are many good and promising areas there, not to mention hydrocarbons, that goes without saying," the President added.