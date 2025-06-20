Russia’s debt burden among the lowest in the world — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s debt burden ranks among the lowest around the world, President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"First, our debt is not increasing - it remains one of the lowest in the world. Second, as for the death of the Russian economy, as a famous writer once said, 'The report of my death was an exaggeration.' In this case, it is the same," he remarked in response to a question from SPIEF moderator Nadim Koteich concerning the purported negative impact of the special military operation on Russia’s economy.

Putin emphasized that a more meaningful economic indicator is the GDP growth rate. "The year before last, Russia’s GDP grew by 4.1%, and last year by 4.3%. The global average growth was 3.3%, meaning we outpaced the global rate. The United States grew at 2.8%, while the Eurozone only managed 0.9%. So, it is evident that Russia is certainly achieving robust growth and making progress," the president added.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

