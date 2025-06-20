China ready to raise quality of investment cooperation with Russia — vice premier

BEIJING, June 20. /TASS/. China intends to raise the quality of investment cooperation with Russia, Vice Premier of China Ding Xuexiang said at a meeting with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"China is ready to work together with Russia to create more stable, fair and transparent business environment, <…> to constantly raise the quality and efficiency of investment cooperation to give impetus to the development and revival of the two countries," Ding Xuexiang was quoted as saying on the website of the Chinese foreign ministry. Beijing intends together with Moscow to continue promoting the extension of investment cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises, as well as encouraging regional investment interaction, he noted.

Investment cooperation between the two countries has huge potential, the official added. Investment interaction between Russia and China continues deepening, bringing tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples, he stressed.