Russia needs structural changes in imports — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia needs to structurally change its imports and focus on production of more technological goods and services inside the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is important to gradually transform the structure of our imports, that is, the products we are buying. With the gradual increase of the share of the so-called labor-intensive goods and services requiring greater labor resources and costs of physical manual labor," he said.

There is a need to focus on production of more sophisticated and complex goods and services with the high degree of automation and high added value, which will also facilitate improvement of the employment quality, the head of state added.