Russia developing long-term trade plans with India, key partners — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India and other key partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Let me remind you that we agreed to prepare long-term cooperation plans with key partners. A good example of such work is the 2030 strategic cooperation plan with China. Action plans, including those with countries like India, should be completed shortly," the head of state said.

He emphasized that an important aspect of structural economic transformation is enhancing the quality of foreign trade, both exports and imports. "We have already set a goal to boost oil and gas exports. To achieve this, we will develop relations with partners, remove trade barriers, explore new market niches, build infrastructure, and deepen investment cooperation," Putin stated.

The president stressed that Russia will continue implementing national economic initiatives. "We will proceed with the ‘International cooperation and export’ national project. We will also support initiatives by our foreign friends that utilize Russian technological platforms. This means our manufacturers will see additional demand," he said.

Putin also stated that "major energy projects, including nuclear, mining, and processing industries will be launched" in the coming years in countries belonging to the Commonwealth of States (CIS), such as Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, as well as in Turkey, Vietnam, and several other states. "These projects are based on Russian technological solutions. Moreover, domestic financial institutions are involved in them," he emphasized.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.