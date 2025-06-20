Russia treats its natural resources with care, preserving and enhancing it — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia does not exploit its natural resources in pursuit of short-term gain, but instead seeks to preserve and enhance them in the interest of society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin recalled that Russia is actively and delicately integrating national parks into the tourism sector by creating conditions for public access, "of course, with a respectful and attentive attitude toward nature and protected ecosystems."

"This is yet another example of how Russia implements its environmental agenda. We do not rely on natural resources for the sake of immediate profit, but rather work to preserve and multiply it for the benefit of the people and society as a whole," Putin said.