Hungary, Slovakia to oppose EU ban on Russian energy — Hungary’s top diplomat

BUDAPEST, June 20. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia will jointly oppose the European Commission’s plan to ban Russian energy supplies at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for June 23 in Brussels, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced following talks with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar in Bratislava.

"Next week at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we will stand together against Brussels endangering Hungary’s and Slovakia’s energy security to please Kiev and driving up heating bills for Hungarians and Slovaks to monstrous levels," Szijjarto was quoted as saying by the MTI news agency.

The Hungarian foreign minister believes the proposal put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was designed to favor Vladimir Zelensky, aiming to support Ukraine and harm Russia. He argued that the move is politically rather than economically motivated and ignores the fact that Central Europe’s long-established energy supply system relies on Russian oil and gas. Without these sources, ensuring reliable energy supplies for several European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, remains impossible at this moment.

"We refuse to let the Hungarian people pay the price for the von der Leyen-Zelensky plan, and we won’t allow Brussels to force Hungarian families to foot the bill for further support to Kiev," Szijjarto stated. He noted that Slovakia also opposes the initiative. On June 16, the two countries blocked an EU Council statement on energy endorsing Brussels’ plan.

The European Commission proposed to introduce a complete ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to the European Union by January 1, 2028, with short-term contracts for both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be terminated by 2026. Brussels is advancing this initiative under the framework of trade policy, rather than foreign policy, since the Trade Council operates under qualified majority voting, making it far more difficult to block the measure.