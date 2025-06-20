Russian economy faces the need to become more technological, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian economy needs to become more technology-oriented, which is the demand of the times, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I would like to point out that the competitiveness of the domestic industries, agriculture, services and many other sectors should be based on our own technological solutions. This is the third direction of structural changes. Russia’s economy should become more technological. It’s not just a wish but the objective need of the present and the future, too. It’s a challenge that we need to respond to if we want to become stronger. And we do," Putin said.

According to him, the country will need to launch a new phase of technological development.

"The national projects aimed at ensuring our technological leadership are expected to play a key role here. They were launched earlier this year and my colleagues and I agreed that related activities will be updated and expanded," the Russian president noted.