Rosatom chief says even slightest threat to Iran’s Bushehr NPP unacceptable

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The slightest military threat to the active reactor at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is unacceptable, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"In Russia, we have a shared point of view with the Foreign Ministry, the government that the slightest risk, the slightest military risk to the active reactor is unacceptable," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Likhachev, the IAEA and nuclear agencies of many other countries have joined Russia’s risk assessment.

"Everyone believes, indeed, that the slightest hint of a military strike on an active reactor is beyond good and evil, in the realm of absolute evil," Likhachev said.

He expressed hope that the Israeli leadership will hear these signals.

Likhachev said the situation at the Bushehr NPP remains normal for the time being.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to become a mediator.