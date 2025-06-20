Turkey’s energy minister discuss Akkuyu project at SPIEF

ISTANBUL, June 20. /TASS/. Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar discussed the construction project of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We discussed the situation at the Akkuyu NPP and evaluated other further plans in the nuclear sphere," the minister wrote on the X after the meeting.

"We underscore the exclusive importance of the Akkuyu NPP, one of the most strategic projects of our country, at any opportunity," Bayraktar added.