Surveys to be conducted, NPP contract to be concluded under Rosatom-Kazakhstan roadmap

ASTANA, June 20. /TASS/. The roadmap signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by Rosatom and the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy stipulates conducting surveys, as well as concluding an EPC contract (an agreement between the customer and the contractor) and developing design documentation on the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Agency for Atomic Energy reported.

Moreover, "a framework agreement defining the key principles of cooperation on the implementation of the project in the Zhambyl District of the Almaty Region" has been signed, according to the report. The agreement was signed by Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants company and Rosatom’s engineering structure Atomstroyexport.

The documents were inked by Chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev and Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev, a TASS correspondent reported from the forum. The construction of the power plant is part of the strategy for development of the republic’s energy, the agency noted. "We expect close and transparent interaction with partners for ensuring a high level of security and localization of production," Satkaliyev was quoted as saying.

Russian nuclear technologies, which have proven their reliability and safety, will ultimately serve the people of Kazakhstan, Likhachev noted.

A nationwide referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan last October, with the majority of voters supporting the initiative. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in March that the country needed to construct not one, but three plants for creating a nuclear cluster in the republic.

