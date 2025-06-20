Aeroflot ready to fly to US if decision on resumption of flights taken

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group is ready to perform flights to the US if the decision to resume flights is taken, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky told reporters.

"We are ready for that if there are corresponding decisions," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when asked a respective question.

Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the forum earlier that direct flights between the two countries might resume by the end of this year. St. Petersburg may become one of the hubs for flights from the US, he added. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, resumption of flights between Russia and the US could be discussed after sanctions on Aeroflot are lifted.

Before sanctions against Aeroflot were imposed, the air carrier performed flights to Los Angeles, New York, Washington, and Miami.

