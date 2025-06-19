Return of Western companies to Russia unrealistic for now, Kremlin believes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. None of Western companies are planning to return to Russia yet, and one should proceed from the fact that they will not even try to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT.

"I believe that this is unrealistic for now. No companies are planning to return to Russia yet. There are some hypothetical discussions, but no one is taking any practical steps, and it is obvious that they will not do so. We must proceed from this, and build our tactics and development strategy taking into account this status quo," the Kremlin representative said.

Peskov noted that it is now necessary to protect companies currently operating in Russia, which create jobs and pay taxes.