Lugansk People's Republic ready to launch rail service with Moscow — head of republic

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Lugansk People's Republic is ready to resume passenger service with other regions of Russia, in particular with Moscow, head of LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Everything has been ready for a long time, but, unfortunately, while our cargo railway service is carried out via the Krasnaya Mogila-Gukovo checkpoint, then our passenger trains can run only via the Lantratovka and Valuyki checkpoints in the Belgorod Region. This line is in close proximity to the line of combat contact. We cannot put the lives of our residents at risk. As soon as we move the line of combat contact a little and receive permission from the relevant law enforcement agencies, we will send our first train Lugansk-Moscow," Pasechnik said.

