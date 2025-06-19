Russia aims to develop relations with Indonesia across all areas — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is committed to developing mutually beneficial relations with Indonesia across all sectors, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto.

"Today, Russia is striving to successfully advance cooperation and relations with Indonesia in all areas," the Russian head of state said.

Putin noted that his counterpart’s visit to Russia is an official one, timed to coincide with participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He expressed gratitude to Prabowo Subianto for accepting the invitation and for his decision to speak at the forum’s plenary session, which this year is dedicated to the theme of shared values as a foundation for growth in a multipolar world.

The Russian president also stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia. "At the time, our country played an active role in supporting the formation of Indonesia’s statehood and in strengthening the young republic’s position on the international stage. During our private discussions today, Mr. President recalled this. Many of the facilities built during that period are still successfully operating and continue to serve the Indonesian people," Putin said.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

