Russia ready to participate in oil and gas projects off Indonesian coast — Putin

STRELNA, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with Indonesia in the energy sector, including participating in oil and gas projects on the Indonesian shelf, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto.

"We are ready to join new projects on the Indonesian shelf, as well as to upgrade and increase the productivity of existing oil fields," the Russian leader stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that large Russian energy companies are currently intensively working on the Indonesian market.

"We are ready to further expand direct supplies of hydrocarbons, oil and liquefied gas. A project to create a large oil refinery and petrochemical complex in the province of East Java is also being implemented," the Russian leader said.