Indonesian president says cooperation with Russia expands in almost all areas

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Cooperation between Indonesia and Russia is ramping up in almost all areas, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In almost all sectors, including cooperation in the economy, technical cooperation, trade, investment cooperation, agricultural cooperation and other areas, we are recording significant growth and development," he said.

Subianto said he was pleased with the continued development and expansion of bilateral cooperation.