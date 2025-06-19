Diamonds to make about a half of precious metals repository purchases in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Diamonds will make up about a half of total purchases of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gems Repository this year, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Regrettably, the volumes are not open public. Let me say so: we plan about a half of the total volume of purchases by the Russian State Precious Metals and Gems Repository for diamonds. Alrosa and the Russian State Precious Metals and Gems Repository are now coordinating," Moiseev said.

The parties have already progressed in their discussions and the issue can be agreed soon, he added.