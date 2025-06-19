Power consumption in Russia may gain 1% in 2025 — System Operator

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Power consumption in Russia may grow by 1% as of the end of this year, chief executive of the System Operator Fyodor Osadchiy told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Considering such start of the year, I think, somewhat plus 1%. We are accelerating now, but probably plus one percent, taking into the account that six months have already passed.

According to the January forecast of the System Operator, power consumption in Russia may gain 3% and reach 1.226 trillion kWh.