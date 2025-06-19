Russia, Turkey discuss creation of gas hub, terms of resources supplies

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar have discussed the creation of a gas hub and the terms of supplies of resources from Russia to Turkey at the platform of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The parties discussed cooperation in the oil, gas, coal, electricity, and nuclear sectors. The discussion focused on the creation of a gas hub, the terms of Russian energy supplies to the Turkish market, and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP," the Russian cabinet said in a statement following the meeting.

"Amid the turbulent situation in the region and in the world overall, cooperation in the energy sector is becoming particularly important. Industry, which cannot develop without stable supplies of energy resources, electricity production, is the driving force of the Turkish economy. Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of gas, oil, and other natural resources to the Turkish market," Novak was quoted as saying.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.