ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Stagflation does not threaten the Russian economy but stagnation risks are in place, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told the Izvestiya news outlet in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We may get stagnation but not stagflation," the minister said.

The national economy is on the brink of its transition to recession, Reshetnikov said earlier.