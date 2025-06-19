Novostal-M plans transshipping products at Arkhangelsk port

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Novostal-M metallurgical holding company plans to transship its products at the Arkhangelsk port, press service of the Arkhangelsk Region's administration said after a meeting between Governor Alexander Tsybulsky and the holding company's COB Ivan Demchenko at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We would like to establish cooperation with the region, we are ready to ship products through the port and we guarantee traffic," the company's press service quoted Ivan Demchenko as saying. "We export metallurgical products to 100 countries and we are Russia's biggest exporter of high-grade steel. We ship big amounts to Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, therefor we would like to cooperate with the Arkhangelsk port, taking into account its expansion plans."

The governor supported the company's intention to start cooperation with the port of Arkhangelsk. Over recent seven years, the port has reached a record container transshipment rate of 230,000 tons. The Arctic Express No. 1 multimodal route is developing actively. It connects China and the European part of Russia via the Northern Sea Route. The governor invited the company to participate as a shipper and industrial partner in the project to create a new deep-water area of the Arkhangelsk seaport.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) runs on June 18-21. This year, the event's theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the ‘Buy Russian!’ national brand space operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform, as well as the Petersburg Seasons festival and the SPIEF Sports Games.

The Roscongress Foundation is the event's organizer. TASS is the forum's information partner.