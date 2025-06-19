Russian government has not received any offers to purchase Nord Stream 2

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian government has not yet received any offers from foreign investors regarding the purchase of Nord Stream 2, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"No one has approached the government with this matter," he said in response to a question.

In June, American investor Stephen P. Lynch proposed the idea of the United States acquiring Nord Stream 2 during a presentation at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs. According to The New York Times, Lynch had previously presented the same concept to the administration of President Donald Trump. The investor believes that the United States "would want to control a key piece of energy infrastructure."