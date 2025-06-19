Hungary to combat EC’s initiative to phase out Russian gas — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary opposes the proposal by the European Commission (EC) to phase out Russian gas, and it plans to combat it, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are absolutely against this proposal by the European Commission. We will combat this proposal as long as necessary as we do not want to end our energy cooperation with Russia," he told reporters.

The EU's initiative to abandon Russian gas violates the European legislation which provides for each country’s right to independently determine its energy balance, the minister noted, adding that Russian energy resources are very reliable and cheap.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled its plan to phase out supplies of Russian energy resources, including gas, oil and nuclear fuel, to EU countries by the end of 2027.

