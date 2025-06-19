Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia rises by 24.2% in January-May compared to 2024

BAKU, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.161 bln from January to May 2025, according to data published on the website of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

In the same period of 2024, trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.74 bln, marking an increase of 24.2%.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani exports to Russia totaled $445.624 mln during the January-May 2025 period, reflecting a 1.7% increase, while imports from Russia reached $1.715 bln, rising by 31.7% year-on-year.

The Committee also reported that, based on the results of the first five months of the year, Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan’s trading partners, following Italy and Turkey. Trade with Russia accounted for 10.31% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade during this period.

For the full year 2024, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.799 bln, an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous year.