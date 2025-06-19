Electricity consumption in Russia falls by 1% since beginning of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia has declined by 1% since the beginning of the year, excluding the leap year adjustment - in absolute terms, consumption fell by 1.6%, Head of the System Operator of the Unified Energy System Fedor Opadchy told TASS.

"Minus 1.6% in absolute electricity consumption, minus 1% if we exclude the leap year. And plus 0.1% when adjusted for temperature factors," he stated.

In June, Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak noted that electricity consumption in Russia had declined by 1% year-to-date, excluding the extra day in the leap year of 2024.

Earlier, representatives of the System Operator told journalists that electricity consumption in Russia could increase by 3% in 2025, reaching 1.226 trillion kWh.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.