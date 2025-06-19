Number of key companies from US interested in return to Russia — AmCham chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Some key companies from the United States would like to return to the Russian market, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee told the RT TV channel on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

A number of IT and major energy companies were among those that left, Agee said, adding that he recently spoke with some of their representatives in the US, adding that several were closely watching to see whether a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would take place. Such a meeting could signal a thaw in relations between the two countries, in which case he expects some companies to begin to return. There won’t be a large-scale comeback, but a few key players will reenter the Russian market, Agee noted.

American producers that remained in Russia are very active and successful, he added, suggesting that 1-2 large US companies will return to the Russian market this year.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.