Kazakhstan, Russia could jointly develop rare earth metals — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia could jointly develop mineral resources, including rare earth metals, in the republic, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Kazakhstan is scaling up geological exploration work, with 38 promising areas with predicted resources of copper, nickel, coal, gold, and rare earth metals identified in the first quarter of 2025 alone <...>. This is why we have such a promising niche where Kazakhstan’s business could work together with Russian business now, I think that this is an important question," he said.

Russia and Kazakhstan could also cooperate in the agriculture sector, the diplomat added. Russia is currently one of the main investors in Kazakhstan, with more than 23,000 companies with Russian participation operating in the republic, he said. Some171 projects worth $48.2 billion are being implemented within the framework of industrial cooperation, where almost 45,000 jobs will be created.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.