OPEC Secretary General, Novak discuss situation on oil market, energy security

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Secretary General of OPEC Haitham Al Ghais have discussed developments in the global oil and energy markets, as well as various issues related to the oil and energy industries, such as energy security, risk of underinvestment and the importance of market stability in driving global economic growth, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), OPEC reported.

In turn, the Russian government reported that Novak and OPEC Secretary General discussed the situation on the oil market due to escalation of the conflict in the Middle East among other things.

Russia and OPEC held the 10th high-level meeting of the OPEC-Russia Energy Dialogue on the sidelines of the SPIEF. Novak and Al Ghais co-chaired the meeting. The next such meeting will take place in the course of 2026 in Vienna.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21.