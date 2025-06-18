Russian banks help Latin America get around payment restrictions — chamber of commerce

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian banks offer Latin American banks assistance in making international payments bypassing restrictions related to the SWIFT system, which helps minimize the costs of Russia's cooperation with the region amid Western sanctions, President and founder of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Russia Domingo Garcia told TASS.

"There are some difficulties with logistics and secondary sanctions, for example, concerning the banking system. International payments are ultimately controlled by the SWIFT system, and although Latin America has not imposed sanctions against Russia, this is a challenge and a difficulty," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "The good news is that Russian banks respond positively, help us in it, offer to act as payment intermediaries," the official explained.

