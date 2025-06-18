Latin America ready to cooperate with Russia despite crises — head of chamber of commerce

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Latin American countries are willing and ready to do business with Russia despite the challenging international environment and the West’s pressure, President and founder of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Russia Domingo Garcia told TASS.

"Latin America is willing and ready to do business with Russia. We are friendly countries, we are those countries that imposed no sanctions against Russia, [we] want to do business with it," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The most promising trade sectors are "very clearly defined," Garcia added. "From Russia to Latin America those are fertilizers and concrete, this is very important, as well as diesel fuel. From Latin America [those are] the so-called soft goods, such as coffee beans, cocoa beans, vanilla, coconuts, soybeans. This creates huge possibilities, as well as prospects for joint innovation work between Russia and Latin America," he noted.

The Latin American business is really interested in entering the Russian market, the official said. "Indeed, there is huge interest. We have received many requests. Russia is the largest country, which is home to 140 mln people, having a significant GDP per capita. We want to enter this market," he stressed.

