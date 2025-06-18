RDIF chief says new joint fund with one of Asian countries to be announced on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Investment cooperation between Russia and Asia is important, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said, adding that a new joint fund with one of Asian countries would be announced by RDIF on Thursday.

"Tomorrow we will announce a new joint sovereign fund with one of leading Asian countries. It will be a major joint fund," he said in an interview with NTV at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Dmitriev believes that "investing together with Asia is a proper thing." It is important for Russian companies to enter Asian markets, he noted. "Our tool of partnership with their leading sovereign funds is a powerful tool for supporting our companies, including on foreign markets. <...> Of course, there is a lot of money in Asian funds. We believe that investments from Asian countries to Russia may grow several-fold as early as next year," the chief executive said.

He also noted that Asia is a region that is not aimed against Russia ideologically. "It should be noted that a number of even more pro-Western Asian countries still keep very positive relations with Russia," Dmitriev added.

