Losses from IT-related crimes in Russia exceed $1.03 bln in five months

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Losses from IT-related crimes in Russia have exceeded 81 bln rubles ($1.03 bln) in the first five months of 2025, Deputy Head of the Investigative Department at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Danil Filippov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Although the number of crimes has been declining, losses amounted to 81 bln rubles over the five-month period," Filippov said.

He further noted that more than 308,000 IT-related crimes were registered in that period, including over 189,000 involving remote theft and fraud.

"We saw a slight downward trend during the first four months, but unfortunately, by the fifth month, this trend plateaued and we’ve now hit a sort of standstill. Any further developments will depend on us - on the laws we enact and the practical measures and actions we implement. That will determine where the curve goes from here," Filippov added.

He reported that around 16 bln rubles ($203.4 mln) in funds linked to cybercriminals had been frozen since the beginning of the year.

Filippov also emphasized that active steps are already being taken to combat cyber fraud. "A number of measures have been implemented, including technological protections within companies, personal data safeguards, and, most importantly, public engagement and preventive work. These fundamental components should yield positive results," he concluded.

