Russia will never depend on US technologies, partnership useful — RDIF chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The partnership between Moscow and Washington is useful though Russia will never depend on the US technologically, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with NTV at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Technological collaboration [between Russia and the US] is possible, though Russia will obviously never be dependent technologically as, I think, there is a clear understanding of technological sovereignty <…>. But various partnerships are also useful," he said.

Dmitriev also commented on the business breakfast with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia that held within the framework of the forum, adding that venture investors attended it. "We discussed the venture market, ways to interact there," he said.

