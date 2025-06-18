Investors signal that Middle East conflict won't drag on — Russian special envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Things will settle down in the Middle East before too long, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation, told reporters on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"We focus on the economy and investments. What we see here at the forum is that there are a lot of investors from various countries, including from the Middle East. Everyone expects that stability in the Middle East will prevail at some point, in the medium term, so it is difficult to predict how this situation will affect many other events," Dmitriev said.

"Russia has spelled out its position clearly; it is constructive, it is always aimed at dialogue, it is always aimed at solving problems. And we hope that this balanced Russian position will prevail, and stability in the region will be restored."