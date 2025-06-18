Moscow, Havana discuss joint work to restore Cuba's energy system — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia may play a part in the upgrade and restoration of Cuba's energy system, the Russian Energy Ministry reported on its Telegram channel after a working meeting between Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and a Cuban delegation led by Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The ministers considered the prospects for cooperation in the electric power industry, in particular, the participation of the Russian side in the project to upgrade and restore the operability of Cuba's energy system," the report says.

The parties may also work out a strategy for cooperation in the energy sector.

"The Energy Minister told the Cuban side about the energy strategy adopted in Russia through the year 2050. The participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of preparing a strategy for energy cooperation between Russia and Cuba based on this document," the ministry noted.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of involving Russian companies in a project to build a new 200 MW power unit in Cuba and overhaul existing 100 MW power units.

On energy situation in Cuba

In March 2025, Cuba’s power grid failed after a breakdown at Diezmero substation in the capital of Havana

Another major failure in Cuba's electricity sector occurred in October 2024. Then, the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, the country’s biggest, suffered multiple failures, triggering a nationwide outage.

In February, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel opened the country's first solar energy park. Cuban authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of developing alternative energy sources in a country that is experiencing serious difficulties in the electric power sector due to the severe deterioration of power plants, as well as problems with fuel delivery, the main reason for which the island believes is the long-standing trade and economic embargo by the United States.

