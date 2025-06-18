Oil price dynamics unpredictable at present — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. It is difficult to predict the pace of the oil price and everything will depend on the market reaction, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I see that some people, experts give their estimates. Anything can be stated now. Everything will depend on how the market will respond to uncertainties, to risks," Novak said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 18 to 21, 2025.