Russia open to cooperation with global leaders in mineral exploration

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is open to international cooperation in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, a move aimed at ensuring the balanced development of the global mineral resource market, Russian Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Tetenkin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Russia is open to harmonizing legal frameworks in the fields of exploration and development of mineral deposits, as well as in the processing and exports of mineral products. We recognize that strengthening international cooperation will help ensure the rational and careful use of national natural resources and foster the harmonious and balanced development of the global mineral market," he said.

Tetenkin expressed hope for a similar openness to cooperation from other global leaders in the field of geological exploration. The Deputy Minister also noted that Russia shares with other leading resource-rich countries common concerns related to climate issues, increasing corporate responsibility, the exchange of best practices and technologies in exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral resources, as well as commitments to social responsibility, standards, and the quality of raw materials.

About the Forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.