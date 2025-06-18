MAER CEO: 'If your business doesn't stir emotions, close it down. Even we won't sell it'

The "experience economy" is a phenomenon of the 21st century. In today's world, people want not only high-quality products and services, but also positive emotions. To win in a competitive environment, businesses have to take new trends into account. Konstantin Mayor, the founder and CEO of the MAER media holding company, shared with TASS some ideas of how to win the competition for customer emotions.

– MAER is now a big player in the digital media market. How would you describe your niche? What's the main difference between your media holding company and others?

– In essence, our niche is the art of creating mood - and this is far from just a poetic metaphor. We don’t simply inform; we evoke emotions, shape public sentiment, and inspire action.

Everything we do is rooted in emotion. Whether it’s packaging, video, presentation, or visual imagery - every element must convey a feeling. If your content doesn’t stir emotions, it’s not worth sharing. During a crisis, advertising budgets are often the first to be cut, which is why our product must be so compelling that, even in tough economic times, it remains indispensable.

If your news fails to evoke emotion, don’t bother publishing it. If your business doesn’t inspire passion, consider closing it down - because even we won’t sell it.

Today, MAER represents a new kind of media - an integration of reach, technology, and meaning. We blend information, education, and inspiration. Our audience numbers 57 million across Russia. People access our content through screens, media platforms, and a vast indoor network. Think of MAER as a beautifully layered cake, with each layer complementing and elevating the others. We craft not just content but compelling stories that unite generations.

– In the context of the "experience economy," how can the state and business correctly convey their messages to citizens?

– Judging by a remark made by Dmitry Peskov, the president’s spokesman, it’s clear that change is needed. Not long ago, he expressed concern that brief news updates on Telegram discourage Russians from engaging with long-form content. Today, reading a lengthy publication has become a demanding task and a rare luxury due to our busy schedules. The pace of modern life has also altered our reading habits; we tend to skim texts, scanning for keywords, quotations, and highlighted phrases rather than immersing ourselves fully.

– Is this about clip thinking?

– It’s part of a broader shift toward visual cognition, even when consuming text. In our current environment, a single image often speaks louder than a thousand words: vivid visuals and videos have become instant carriers of emotion. This trend was evident in a recent project we undertook for the Victory Day. We personally followed foreign leaders’ motorcades through Moscow, accompanying their journey with our screens. For them, it’s also about making an impression - of Moscow and of Russia.

– Is it necessary to change our approach to engaging with the Z and Alpha generations?

– My son is 12, and my daughter is 4. These are undeniably new generations that perceive the world emotionally and at a rapid pace. To communicate with them effectively, we must speak their language - not from a position of authority, but as equals. Engagement should be horizontal, not top-down. This means using cartoons, interactive activities, cultural events - methods that foster involvement rather than impose. These are the new media formats: centered on communication, participation, and sense of belonging.

– Your ambitious goal is to reach 100 million people. What steps will you take to achieve this, and what are your current priorities?

– We focus on three primary strategies. First, scaling our presence —expanding the number of screens, especially in major cities and along central streets. This is our "new type of outdoor advertising," featuring relevant, emotionally resonant content. Second, we’re developing indoor screens at key locations such as order pickup points, restaurants, and coffee shops. Currently, our coverage spans 84 regions across Russia.

Second, we’re investing in the development of our own media. With a team of 350 journalists, we produce unique stories and shape the news ourselves, rather than wait for events to unfold. These journalists are active in 27 regions. We have plans to expand further.

Third, we’re integrating artificial intelligence into our operations. While AI is a popular buzzword, many don’t fully grasp its practical applications. We’re working on creating a platform for personalized news and solutions tailored to individual interests. For example, if you’re thinking about a vacation today, our system will pick up on that and offer relevant content — from travel articles to custom-tailored recommendations.

– That sounds like a predictive model of thinking. How do you envision the platform developing over the next decade?

– In 5 to 10 years, I see it evolving into a comprehensive digital ecosystem. Instead of just analyzing anonymous data, it will understand users’ goals, motivations, and contextual cues. Imagine a talented media manager aiming to grow — perhaps leading a TV channel. Our platform will offer targeted training, workshops, curated interviews, and personalized advice to help shape the career trajectory. This isn’t science fiction; it’s the future of conscious, tailored media consumption.

– You are already implementing complex projects that combine technology, media, and events. One of them is the Unified Digital Communications Platform. What conclusions can you draw?

– We are incredibly proud of this achievement. Thanks to our platform, we swiftly updated the screen content on the day foreign delegations arrived for the 80th Victory Day anniversary. We streamed the Immortal Regiment online, reaching millions of Russians — it was more than just a video; it became a wave of collective memory, transforming personal archives into a public movement that captured the nation’s attention. Additionally, we supported targeted advertising campaigns for car manufacturers across three regions, tailoring messages to diverse audience. Our informational campaign for a charity marathon garnered over 200 publications and engaged 140,000 participants. We didn't merely announce the event — we made participation fashionable, creating a powerful and lasting impact.

– How do you see the platform developing in the future?

– A unified digital communications platform should act as an inclusive gateway, ensuring every voice be heard — from leading brands or charitable foundations. Each user is far broader than just a subject matter of statistics; they carry emotions, aspirations, and dreams. Our mission is to design intuitive screens and information interfaces that understand, recommend, and assist. Rather than imposing solutions, we offer support that fosters genuine connections and meaningful engagement.

– You previously voiced the idea of increasing the quota for social advertising on the network from 5% to 10%. Why do you think this is necessary?

– Currently, the mandated social advertising quota stands at just 5% of total advertising time, a figure that I believe is insufficient. Each year, we back over 100 social projects, and the role of the media holding company extends beyond mere business promotion — it’s about delivering impactful initiatives that resonate with the public. Raising the quota would effectively double the reach of these vital messages, fostering a genuine trend around key social issues — from supporting families and promoting sports to celebrating achievements in science and culture.

– So, you're talking about a systematic approach?

– Absolutely. To truly make something trendy, you need to transform it into a comprehensive system. Take space exploration as an example. We showcase the launches of Roscosmos spacecraft to captivate and educate the public. In April, we broadcast the launch of the Pobeda carrier rocket across media facades nationwide. Featuring a real Hero of Russia — a pilot-cosmonaut — in the frame, we provided live commentary that explained each stage of the flight, creating a powerful and memorable experience.

This approach isn’t a one-off stunt; it’s part of a strategic system designed to promote an industry that employs millions and boasts remarkable technological achievements. It’s essential to highlight these successes and foster national pride. However, a mere 5% coverage quota is nowhere near enough.

– Could the idea of making social content more visible receive legislative support?

– We have already begun to make progress in this direction. Our engagements include presentations of our ideas at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives’ "Strong Ideas for a New Era" forum before the President of the Russian Federation. Additionally, we have initiated the development of a new advertising standard rooted in traditional values, which is currently under review by the Presidential Staff.

Our vision is for advertising to genuinely reflect the core principles outlined in our national projects and development goals. For instance, instead of depicting a family with a single child, we aim to showcase larger families with three children, thereby promoting the values embedded in our national initiatives without relying on state funding. This endeavor embodies our mission to foster a culture aligned with our national ideals.

– What do you see as the main threat to the media industry in the next five years?

– Artificial intelligence presents both a formidable challenge and a remarkable opportunity. While we possess a clear vision of our goals —personalized experiences and innovative opportunities — the crucial questions remain: Who will develop these algorithms, and how will they do so? At this stage, AI is a task to be tackled, not an already-established solution. We are making progress in the right direction, but the journey ahead is lengthy and fraught with complexity.

– How do you cope with information overload, given your busy schedule?

– There are moments in life when you might feel like your energy has run out. I try to anticipate these moments before they catch me off guard. Often, a simple 15-minute break and a call to someone I care about can make all the difference. Sometimes, I escape into an audiobook — currently, I'm tuned into one about a renowned individual who has accomplished incredible things. It’s a great way to shift my perspective. But above all, I find that connecting with inspiring, kind-hearted people revitalizes me the most. Like you, for instance — you’ve truly lifted my spirits.

– I'm glad to hear that. If you had the opportunity to go back to the first day of the founding of the MAER media holding company and give yourself advice for the future, what would you say to yourself?

– I would tell myself: "Take on ten times more tasks." Don't let fear of the volume or scale hold you back. If you settle into a comfortable pace from the start, you'll never reach your true potential. I’d encourage myself not to be constrained by market limitations, time, money, or even my own experience. Embrace bigger challenges, think expansively, act swiftly — and above all, trust yourself more. Multiply your ambitions by ten. Because, as experience proves, what once seemed impossible often just needed a little extra time and perseverance to become reality.