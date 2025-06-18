Russian stock indices up as main trading session opens on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate began to grow after falling at the beginning of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index went up by 0.41% to 2,800.38 points, the RTS index also grew by 0.41% to 1,120.75 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading fell by 2.7 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading and amounted to 10.863 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth and was at 2,793.68 (+0.17%), the RTS index was 1,118.07 points (+0.17%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate began to grow and was at 10.894 rubles (+0.45 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.36% and was at 2,798.9 points, according to trading platform data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.